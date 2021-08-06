Africa: Nearly 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

6 August 2021
As of August 6, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,903,385 while over 49,596,450 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 174,835 and 6,038,295 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,497,655 and 73,873 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (665,325), Tunisia (602,757), Egypt (284,523), Ethiopia (282,498), Libya (262,948) and Kenya ( 208,262 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

