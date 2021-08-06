Gambia: Wuli East Lawmaker Reacts Positively to Proposed Procurement of Equipment for GAF

Wuli East Lawmaker said during the debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill that he was lauding the creation of a budget line for the allocation of money for the purchase of equipment for the Armed Forces for its peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic.

Suwaibou Touray, however added that the 1.6 billion dalasi mentioned in the bill for the procurement of equipment is just 10% percent of the total sum required and once personnel of Gambia Armed Forces are deployed to the Central African Republic (CAR), the income derived from the UN would go towards the payment of the rest of the cost. He said this is an important investment since it would attract more income for the country since the Gambia was not utilizing sophisticated equipment before.

Touray said the investment on equipment for the Armed Forces would attract direct returns, thus he called on his colleagues to support the procurement of the equipment to ensure that the Gambia Armed Forces does not miss the opportunity.