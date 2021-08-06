Gambia: President Barrow Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Youth Empowerment

5 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 3rd August 2021: President Adama Barrow today called on young people to make good of the opportunities provided by the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to venture into innovative business enterprises.

He spoke during a meeting with representatives from the National Youth Council and the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the State House in Banjul.

President Barrow noted his government's commitment to the development of youths through its institution of a youth and sports development levy and investments in the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) to fund youth programs in the country.

H.E. Barrow called on youths to take ownership of the government's programmes and initiatives for personal growth and development. He promised his government's continued support for youth development and empowerment.

Ousman Fatty, chairman of the National Youth Council, commended President Barrow and his Government's plan to develop youth and sports.

"The youths appreciate government's youth program, particularly the sports levy and the NEDI program to help young entrepreneurs. We can do a lot," said Fatty.

Fatty said thanks to the government's programmes; there has been significant drop in the dangerous irregular migration among young people.

