Southern Africa: Media Statement - Stability in SADC Region Central for Joint Standing Committee Support for SANDF Employment in Mozambique

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has underlined the importance of regional stability in its support of employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Mozambique to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists that affected the area of Cabo Delgado Province.

"We recognise the threat posed by the actions of the extremists not only to Mozambique but to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a whole. Our support of deployment to the SADC is based on the need to protect and promote the main objectives of the SADC which are to achieve economic development, peace and security, and growth, alleviate poverty, enhance the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa that are being undermined and threatened by the insurgents," said Mr Cyril Xaba, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

As per Section 201 (3) and (4) of the Constitution, a letter was tabled informing Parliament of the employment of One Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Five (1495) members of the SANDF for a service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the republic towards SADC. The employment will be for a period of 90 days from 15 July to 15 October 2021 for the expected expenditure of R 984.4 million.

"We remain confident in the ability, capability and fortitude of our armed forces and are confident that they will carry through their mandate successfully. We are also convinced that there is a need to suppress the insurgency at the source to prevent it from spilling over into neighbouring countries," said Mr Mamagase Nchabeleng, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

Despite this, the committee remains cognisant of the challenges, especially funding shortfall, that impacts the ability of the SANDF to adequately procure needed capabilities to ensure that it operates optimally.

The committee has committed to, during its Budget Review and Recommendation Report process, put forward these challenges with the aim of finding lasting solutions to funding shortfall challenges that render the SANDF unable to carry out its work. Nevertheless, the committee is confident that the funding challenges will not be an impediment to the successful execution of Operation Vikela.