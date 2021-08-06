Tunisia: Coronavirus - Four Deaths, 205 New Infections in Monastir

5 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 death toll in Monastir governorate has risen to 792, as four additional patients died of the virus, according to the latest statistics published by the Local Health Directorate Thursday.

Another 205 infections were logged in the region, taking the case tally to 35,247, including 30,184 recoveries.

The incidence rate has regressed from 396 cases to 377 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Likewise, the number of active cases decreased from 4,646 to 4,271 cases, while the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals rose from 165 to 167, according to the same source.

