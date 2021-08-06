Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sfax Logs 10 Deaths, 127 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten people died of coronavirus in Sfax in the last 24 hours, bringing fatality numbers to 1,466 in the region, said in a report published by the local health directorate Thursday.

The governorate has also logged 127 new COVID-19 cases, following the release of the results of 541 laboratory tests. This brings the total infection cases to 49,217, since the spread of the pandemic.

Among these COVID patients, 30 are currently placed in intensive care, 218 admitted to the Hédi Chaker hospital in Sfax and 60 in private clinics in the region.

In addition, 368 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where recoveries totalled 45945.