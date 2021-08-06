Tunisia: One Million 500 Thousand Vaccines Available in Walk-in Vaccination Centres August 8 (President Adviser)

Tunis/Tunisia — A million and a half doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available in walk-in vaccination centres on August 8, said adviser to the President of the Republic Walid Hajjam.

These quantities will be distributed to the 333 vaccination centres in all governorates: an average of 4,000 doses for each centre, he told TAP.

This open vaccination day will be followed by others, he added, calling on citizens to flock to vaccination centres, "without chaos or disorder, since vaccines are available in large quantities."

Tunisia currently has 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he pointed out.

The President of the Republic had ordered opening walk-in vaccination centres on August 8. They are dedicated to people aged 40 and over in all regions of the country.

The Presidency announced having six million doses of vaccines, donated by friendly countries, according to a statement issued on August 3.

This initiative will be overseen by the Ministries of Health, National Defence, Interior and Education, in cooperation with other structures, including civil society and volunteers.