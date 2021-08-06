Tunisia: Zaghouan Records 4 Deaths and 20 Infections of Coronavirus

Tunis/Tunisia — Zaghouan governorate recorded 4 more deaths with the coronavirus and 20 new infections out of 57 people tested.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 9,047, including 390 fatalities and 211 active cases, Local Health Director Souhail Bali told TAP on Thursday.

Among these active carriers, 35 patients are currently admitted to the local hospital of Zaghouan, according to the same source.

A vaccination campaign in the workplace was launched in August in companies in El Fahs, Nadhour and Zriba, head of the occupational medicine section at the Local Directorate of Social Affairs Mohsen Marnaoui told TAP.