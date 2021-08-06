Tunisia: Zaghouan Records 4 Deaths and 20 Infections of Coronavirus

5 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Zaghouan governorate recorded 4 more deaths with the coronavirus and 20 new infections out of 57 people tested.

This takes the overall number of infections in the region to 9,047, including 390 fatalities and 211 active cases, Local Health Director Souhail Bali told TAP on Thursday.

Among these active carriers, 35 patients are currently admitted to the local hospital of Zaghouan, according to the same source.

A vaccination campaign in the workplace was launched in August in companies in El Fahs, Nadhour and Zriba, head of the occupational medicine section at the Local Directorate of Social Affairs Mohsen Marnaoui told TAP.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X