Tunisia: Kais Saied - No Way to Deprive Tunisians of Their Right to Access Drinking Water Anymore

Tunis/Tunisia — "There is no way to deprive the Tunisian people of their right to access to drinking water anymore," President Kais Saied stressed at a meeting Thursday at the Palace of Carthage, with CEO of the National Water Distribution Utility (SONEDE) Mosbah Helali, Director General of the Office of Planning and Water Balances at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Hammadi Habaib, and representative of the Directorate General of Water Resources at the Department of Agriculture Samir Hedyaoui.

Saied called to combine all efforts to overcome all difficulties encountered by citizens to receive water supplies. He urged all stakeholders in this sector to show responsibility, during this historic period and undertake to lower prices.

He was also quoted by a Presidency statement as stressing the imperative to design a clear strategic and political plan to avoid water shortage.