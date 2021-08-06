Egypt: PM - Sisi Directed to Localize Industry of Production Requirements to Cut Imports

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Thursday that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had directed to hold meetings with the authorities concerned with the industrial sector to intensify work to localize the industry of production tools and supplies instead of importing them.

This came in a meeting on Thursday 5/8/2021 to discuss localizing industry of production requirements within the state's plan to entrench the local production in which Trade and Industry Minister Nivene Gamea and a number of officials and businessmen also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister said a number of meetings were held today with senior businessmen in order to reach this goal and decrease exports.

The premier also said that the government gives great attention to the industry file, noting that the development of industry sector will contribute to enhancing Egypt's economy.