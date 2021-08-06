Egypt: President Sisi Praises Patriotic Performance of Egypt's Handball Team At Tokyo Olympics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday 5/8/2021 praised the heroic and honorable performance of Egypt's handball team in front of France at the semi-finals of handball event in Tokyo Olympic Games.

Posting on his social media pages, President Sisi said "I salute with honor and respect the handball national team players for their heroic and honorable performance against France's national team in the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics. They have presented an optimum example of the spirit of power and persistence till the last minute of the match".

He went on to say "Egypt is proud of your big achievement and your astonishing will as well as the heroic performance of our players. "I again assert my full and comprehensive support to sport and Egyptian youths ..You have honored us and made us happy".

Egypt lost the low-scoring match by 27-23, with the French goalkeeper making key saves and preventing Egypt's hopes for a historic handball gold at the Olympic Games. Up until half-time, Egypt was tied with France at 13-13. However, the French managed to get ahead and ultimately successfully held off the Egyptians