Liberia: PUL Opens Book of Condolence in Memory of Horatio Bobby Willie

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in collaboration with one of its auxiliaries, the Sports Writers Association (SWAL) and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) will on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 open a Book of Condolence in memory of Horatio Bobby Willie in Monrovia.

The Book will be opened at 11:30am at the Union's Headquarters on 44 Clay Street, and the PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out to sign in memory of a fallen journalist, and public policy communications expert.

Bobby died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center after a period of illness. The PUL is deeply saddened by the death of the bright sports writer and communication practitioner. The Union again extends its deepest regret to the Willie Family over the death of Bobby, describing it as another irreparable loss to the media and the country.

"Nesta" as he was affectionately called by professional peers, started his career as a sports reporter at Radio VERITAS.

He will later join the independent Star Radio where he became Economic Affairs Reporter. Bobby played pivotal role in the founding of the Economic Journalists Association, a network of specialized reporters on economic reporting in Liberia. Horatio entered public service as Director of Information Services at the Ministry of Finance, and later became Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bobby also worked for the Gender Ministry and of late served in the Communications Department of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). He at some points provided communication consultancy for the Liberia Football Association.

Horatio Bobby Willie served the Sports Writers Association of Liberia as Assistant Secretary General and Vice President respectively.

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), Liberia Football Association (LFA), Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Gender, the entire journalism community and the public are kindly asked by the Press Union of Liberia to be seated at the PUL before 11:30am on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Headquarters of the Union on 44 Clay in Monrovia.