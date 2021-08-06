Liberia: Former Student Leader Martin Kollie Outlines Reasons for Cancellation of E-Learning At State-Owned University of Liberia

Monrovia — Renowned youth and student Activist Martin Kollie has descended at authorities of the University of Liberia (UL) over what he termed as the "premature imposition" of an e-learning policy at the state-owned university which led to the sustaining of bodily injuries, damaged and loss of properties as a result of series of protests instituted by the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) at the institution.

Kollie, who is an alumnus of UL, is the former Secretary-General and Standard Bearer respectively of SUP.

It can be recalled that several persons sustained injuries and vehicles and other properties worth thousands of United States dollars were damaged when scores of aggrieved students of UL staged multiple peaceful protests and set up roadblocks to demand the cancellation of the e-learning policy at the main campus of the university.

The protest later turned violent when armed men of the Police Support Unit (PSU) of the Liberia National Police (LNP) stormed the main campus of the university to disperse the protesting students. There was an exchange of stone throwing between the protesting students and officers-a situation that prompted the firing of several round of tear gas by the PSU officers.

In a statement issued on his official Facebook page on Thursday, August 5, Kollie pointed out that though he remains supportive of the e-learning policy or online-education introduced at the state-owned university because of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) era, he strongly opposes the "premature" manner and form in which the policy was imposed on both lecturers and students by authorities at the university.

According to him, e-learning at UL is not feasible and possible at this time because the university does not have any high-tech broadband or Wi-Fi internet, noting that, "internet access in Liberia is very slow".

He added that UL does not have a virtual learning lab or an e-learning computer lab or e-learning library to enhance the studies of both students and lecturers.

"The so-called "e-learning website or platform" is not user-friendly. It is currently down again (e.g. this site is under maintenance). No intensive training or capacity-building was held before this knee-jerk e-learning program was imposed. UL is embroiled into electricity crisis. In fact, only 12% of Liberians have access to electricity. Hike in data charges- How can students and lecturers bear this financial burden amid inflation and high unemployment in Liberia? Impossible".

Kollie emphasized that over 90% of students and lecturers at UL are computer illiterate and as such, they need to be trained in Computer and Internet Surfing if the e-learning policy must be effective and efficient.

He maintained that similar percentage of lecturers, including professors and students at the university do not have laptops and smartphones to enable them adequately teach, learn or study through an E-learning process.

Kollie claimed that the "premature imposition" of the e-learning policy at the University of Liberia violates the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) 2020 Education Protocol which by far makes e-Learning optional across various tertiary institutions, adding that, " e-Learning should not be compulsory".

He emphasized that there is no clear-cut policy or framework on e-Learning at the UL.

"Where is UL's sustainability plan for this "e-Learning program"? How will it be maintained and sustained? Through what means will it be funded and what impact will it have on education at UL? These questions remain unanswered. Vision does not mean imposition. SMART Consultations at every stratum or level must be held in order to assess feasibility and analyze potential threats".

He noted that difficulty and inaccessibility of network in most parts of Liberia makes the e-learning policy inadequate and not appropriate at this time in the post-conflict nation.

"What if Martin Kollie, as a student of UL, wants to access the "e-Learning platform/site" from Belle Yellah in Gbarpolu County? There is no network there. There is no network even in some communities in Montserrado County. Geographical obstacle is also an issue here. Who pays for the downloading of academic materials and extra data for special classes or overtime for both lecturers and students? A funding source is yet to be identified".

Indebted to LEC?

Kollie maintained that the UL remains indebted to the Liberia Electricity Corporation in huge arrears as evidenced by consistent power outage at campuses of the university.

He noted that internet providers including Lone Star and Orange GSM companies also depend on the LEC for power and as such, e-learning classes will always be disrupted or interrupted due to power outage or failure as a result of the unstable supply of electricity to these service providers.

"E-learning comes with impractical deadlines, time mismanagement, technical challenges, and less/no motivation. Students at UL are already accustomed to in-person classes. This is why "e-Learning" should be and must be optional or 40/60 but not compulsory".

He recommended that before transitioning from in-person classes to e-Learning classes, there should be an adaptability strategy or adjustment plan put in place by authorities of the university, noting that, "UL does not have one and they did not even roll out any before introducing "e-Learning".

Kollie wondered how the university that cannot even pay faculty members and support staffs on time as evidenced by regular go slow actions by the University of Liberia Faculty Association, effectively run an e-Learning system in the wake of numerous challenges and constraints.

"Faculty members are largely demotivated because their salaries have been cut two different times since 2018 in order to cover up for President Weah's failed "tuition-free policy". Registration fee at UL was increased. So, education at UL is not even free as claimed by Pres. Weah".

Don't use COVID-19

He noted that the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia should not be used as a justification for prematurely imposing an e-learning system on students because, other private universities, including the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), United Methodist University ( UMU), African Methodist Episcopal Zion University ( AMEZU), Cuttington University (CU), Stella Maris Polytechnic (SMP), among others are still having in-person classes amid COVID-19.

The blame

Kollie further blamed President George Manneh Weah and authorities at the UL, including Dr. Julius Nelson for the current situation at the institution.

According to him, Dr. Nelson has allegedly failed to inform the President, who is a Visitor at the university, that UL is being under-funded by his government.

He wants authorities of the UL to inform the Liberian Chief Executive that his "knee-jerk tuition-free policy" is not working.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You want to impose a premature "E-learning Program" in order to save cost because when students are not attending in-person classes, UL would be able to save money. This cost-saving measure is rash and ridiculous".

Kollie pointed out that though former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf left the annual budget of the UL at US$19.1 million in 2017, the government of President Weah has reduced the allocation to US$16.1 million amidst huge challenges at the institution.

"Why did he reduce it especially after promising a "tuition-free education"? GMW should be blamed for prevailing contradictions and crises at UL. Dr. Nelson, speak truth to him and stop imposing artificial burdens on students. I won't support you on this one. For us, we are here to be brutally frank and bold. The truth hurts but it does heal too. UL deserves better".

The e-learning policy

The National E-Learning Requirements for Universities and Colleges in Liberia calls for an institution to demonstrate preparedness and IT readiness including an e-learning platform, affordable internet access for faculty and students, electricity, and e-learning portal.

It further calls for institutions to have an academic unit or a Department of Distance Learning specifically responsible for e-Learning programs, and to provide Courses online as a supplement to traditional learning or in-person learning.

The policy also mandates institutions to conduct periodic training or capacity development in technology and pedagogy, as well as have all necessary hardware and software requirements at its IT Department.

It calls on institution or university to ensure that e-learning platform is globally utilized and supported.