Uganda's Eddy Kenzo Involved in a Road Accident

Kampala — Ugandan music star Edirisa Musuuza - alias 'Eddy Kenzo' - has been involved in a 'nasty' road accident, Thursday morning.

The accident happened around Maya, along the Kampala - Masaka highway.

Sources intimate with this website said the celebrated singer was heading to Kyotera with two other colleagues at the time of the accident. According to eyewitnesses, Eddy Kenzo and the other two survived - but were injured. In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the 2015 BET Award Winner said the accident occurred when their car hit a road bump, overturned - and fell into a roadside trench.