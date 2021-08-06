Liberia: Apm Terminals Liberia Welcomes American Naval Vessel, Uss Hershel "Woody" Williams Visit to Monrovia - - Expresses Appreciation for the Ongoing Bilateral Partnership Between Liberia and the United States of America

The Management of APM Terminals Liberia, in partnership with the National Port Authority (NPA) and Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) welcomes another International Naval vessel, the American USS Hershel "Woody" Williams to the Freeport of Monrovia.

The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (formerly the USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams) is the first ship to bear the name of Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel Woodrow Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient on October 5, 1945 in the United States of America for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Williams in the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the USA.

This vessel, currently with the U.S. Sixth Fleet and one of the newer vessels in the fleet, was commissioned by the Navy in Norfolk, Virginia in 2020, with Mr. Williams present for the commissioning. The commissioning comes against the backdrop of the Woody Foundation setup to create and educate the community about the awareness of the enduring sacrifices made by their loved ones and reminding us all that freedom has not been and is not free.

The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visit to the Freeport of Liberia is in partnership with the Liberian Ministry of Defense and the Liberian Armed Forces to conduct a regularly scheduled port visit to strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Liberia.

"U.S. Navy vessels have played a significant part throughout history here," noted U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy. "The U.S. Navy has a long tradition of assisting with disaster relief, undertaking medical assistance missions, and enforcing freedom of the seas in international waters. A modern U.S. Navy ship patrolling along the coast of West Africa is a symbol of peace and security, which is good news for free trade and all law-abiding vessels."

APM Terminals Liberia, through Managing Director, Mr. Jonathan Graham, stated that "We as a Company express sincere thanks and appreciation to the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Commanding Officer and Crew and welcome the bilateral relationships between Liberia and the United States of America. At this time, while Liberia celebrates her 174th anniversary as a sovereign state, APM Terminals Liberia wants to show gratitude to the brave men and women of both countries who serve in the Armed Forces and continue to make ultimate sacrifices for the good of their countries. APMT Liberia is honored to continuously support and participate in celebrating this event."

The event was climaxed with the Commanding Officer of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams expressing his heartfelt thanks and appreciation on behalf of his team to the Management of the collaborating parties for the gesture and accommodation accorded them and look forward to further interactions.

