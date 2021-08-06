Liberia: Falling Rubber Tree Kills Woman, 38

Maryland County — A 38-year- old woman identified as Rachel Wroye, has been reportedly killed by a falling rubber tree in Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2, Southeast Liberia.

The sad incident occurred on Monday this week, August 2, 2021in a town called Gbolobo, on the outskirts of Pleebo.

According to sources, the victim and other residents left town early Monday morning to go in search of firewood in a nearby rubber farm engulfed by bush.

Sources further narrated that when they arrived at the farm, another lady, Sophia Gardiner, age 21, began cutting down a rubber tree.

Speaking to reporters, they said when the tree began to fall, Sophia alarmed Victim Rachel and others to leave their various positions immediately, due to the uncontrolled direction of the falling rubber tree.

But they said Sophia alleged that she was surprised to have seen the tree falling on Rachel, as she escaped the scene.

"I alerted everyone about the tree when it was about to fall but I am still wondering or surprised how did that happen", Sophia is quoted to have said and continued, "Although l saw Rachel slipping marks at the direction of the falling rubber tree while escaping, it's yet still hard to believe why it has to happen that way."

According to the sources, the victim initially fell to the ground and was trying to wake up when the falling tree crushed her.

They said she was immediately rushed to Old Sodoken Clinic in Pleebo where she was pronounced dead upon arrival by health workers.

Elders of the town, including residents, are yet to investigate the incident, but relatives of the late Rachel Wroye were seeing crying early Monday morning.

However, a similar situation had occurred in Gbon, Karluway, Maryland County Electoral District#3 when a 40-year-old woman, Dorothy Nimely, was killed by a falling rubber tree while working on her farm.

The deceased had gone to the farm with her eight-year-old daughter, Moneygirl Nimely, when the incident occurred.

Narrating in tears during an interview with The NewDawn in the district, Pastor Thomas Wilson said the death of Madam Dorothy Nimely was as a result of violent storms that led to a rubber tree falling on the woman and her daughter, killing her instantly while the daughter was said to have been in critical condition.

Pastor Wilson noted the entire town was grieved by the death of the deceased, describing the incident as first of such experience in Gbon.

Family sources revealed the deceased left to mourn her death, six children - three boys and three girls. She was described as very outspoken.

Martha Cummings, a close friend of deceased Dorothy Nimely, regretted the painful death of her colleague, describing it as a serious blow to her children, family, and fellow