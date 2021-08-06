Liberia: Weah Breaks Ground for Multi-Purpose Php Unity Sports Park

President George Manneh Weah has broken grounds for a multi-purpose proposed PHP Unity Sports Park which is expected to contain a full outdoor gym, a children's playground, two football fields, two basketball courts, and two volleyball courts, as well as a boardwalk.

"Today has brought me yet another opportunity to realize my dreams and aspirations for the happiness and well-being of our citizens," President Weah said during the ceremony Thursday, 5 August 2021.

He recalled this project comes as a fruit of his request for cooperation and assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the development of infrastructure in Liberia during his visit there in 2019.

Among several infrastructural projects which were identified for consideration at that time, President Weah said he proposed the concept of a sports and recreational facility to be built in Monrovia along with one of the famous beach communities - PHP Community.

He explained that this community not only has a strong history of producing great athletes but is also a historical place that reminds all of the importance of peace and unity.

He continued that this project was one of the first to be approved, although delayed by the Covid - 19 pandemic and the tendering process, it will be sponsored almost entirely by resources provided by the Government of the UAE through Abu Dhabi Fund.

"I would therefore like to thank my dear friend and brother, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, for once again keeping his promise to collaborate with us in tangible ways towards achieving our developmental agenda," President Weah said.

He noted that this is a demonstration of the productive and strategic bilateral and multilateral relationships that his Administration has continued to forge with the government of the United Arab Emirates to develop all sectors of the country.

Additionally, President Weah disclosed that he was informed that the multi-million dollars PHP Unity Sports Park project is expected to be completed within the next twelve months.

"There will also be restaurants, a grandstand, a souvenir shop, and a National Unity Monument. Additionally, the complex will include an administrative building, car parks, and adequate sanitary and security facilities," he said.

He urged that there should also be bathroom facilities for those with disabilities because disabled citizens are an important part of society.

President Weah reflected that throughout his entire career as a professional football player, which took him to many parts of the world in pursuit of his dream, he always admired the scale of development that he saw, and wondered how this could be brought to bear in his own country.

"That is why during my visit in 2019 to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as President of Liberia, I requested cooperation and assistance from the UAE for the development of infrastructure in Liberia," he said.

"As I break ground here today, I want to admonish members of this area and the surrounding communities to take ownership of the project and work along with the contractors to protect it," he urged the community.