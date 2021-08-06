Liberia: NSA Agent Takes House to Supreme Court

National Security Agency (NSA) Assistant Director for Cyber, Crime, and Intelligence Joseph Jaye Brown has filed a Writ of prohibition against the Houses of Representatives before the Supreme Court of Liberia, days after he was imprisoned by the House.

The agenda of the House of Representatives on Thursday, 5 August 2021 contained an invitation from Associate Justice of the Supreme Court presiding in Chambers, Joseph N. Nagbe, citing the House of Representatives to a conference due Monday, 9 August 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The communication cited the House by and thru Speaker Bhofal Chambers and all members of the House of Representatives to a conference in connection to a Petition for a Writ of Prohibition filed by Agent Brown.

On Tuesday this week, the House of Representatives imprisoned Assistant Director Brown for 72 hours and ordered him to print a letter of apology in three local newspapers for three days.

The House also ordered the NSA official to pay LRD$4,999 after which he will be turned over to the Ministry of Justice for investigation for allegedly lying under oath to be in the employ of the National Security Agency.

Brown admitted that he is in the employ of the NSA, but he has not been paid since October 2020. He said his office is closed, in response to his suspension.

He was invited by the House based on communication sent to Plenary by Montserrado County District #4 Representative, Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis on Friday, 23 July 2021.

In the communication, the lawmaker craved the indulgence of Plenary of the House of Representatives to have the Committee on Gender and Social Protection investigate a Child Abuse Video permeating the social media.

Rep. Dennis recalled that on Thursday, 22 July 2021, a man allegedly identified on Facebook as Amb. Joseph Jake Brown, an employee of the NSA, posted on his official Facebook page a Child Abuse Video, which went viral.

The House of Representatives responded by inviting Assistant Director Brown for preliminary investigations concerning the child in the purported video.

Appearing before the Plenary, Brown admitted posting the video, following which it overwhelmingly took the decision following on Tuesday, 3 August to incarcerate the accused agent for three days at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Lofa County District #3 Representative, Clarence C. Massaquoi made a motion expressing his unhappiness discussing a matter involving a girl child in a sex video that was allegedly posted on social media by the controversial NSA operative.