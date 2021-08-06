Liberia: LCP Gowns Swedish Ambassador for Women's Emancipation

The Liberia Crusader for Peace (LCP) on 4 August 2021 gowned and certificated outgoing Swedish Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Amb. Ingrid Wetterqvist for her remarkable services to humanity and fight for women's participation, emancipation in political leadership, and promotion of peace and democracy in Liberia.

The program brought together several prominent and potential females at the Liberia Crusader for Peace headquarters on the Capitol Bye-pass as Amb. Wetterqvist was gowned with traditional fabric-woven garments made by the Liberia Crusader for Peace.

At the same time, Liberia Cultural Ambassador and Executive Director of LCP Juli Endee also wrote a traditional song in honor of Amb. Wetterqvist, explaining her selflessness to humanity.

Presenting the traditional garments to the honoree, Madam Endee said the certification and farewell program was due to Amb. Watterqvist's remarkable services to Liberia and humanity.

"Since you came into this country for the past five years now, you have been very outstanding," Madam Endee said, adding that the honoree has given support toward female participation, development, and empowerment.

"With all that you have done to serve Liberia as your own country, we have nothing much to say, but to say thank you for your service," Endee said.

According to her, the Crusader for Peace has been very instrumental in the fight against sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, peace and democracy maintenance, and women's desire and participation for political leadership.

She noted further that they have been able to achieve all of these meaningful ventures due to the support of the Swedish government through Amb. Wetterqvist's relationship.

She hailed Wetterqvist for having served the people of Liberia with passion and for her respect for the culture and tradition while serving in the country, adding that her respect for the chiefs and elders of Liberia has also contributed to her farewell program.

"We remain thankful to the people of Sweden for their continued support toward infrastructural development and promotion of peace and democracy. However, we urge that as you will be leaving, let not the diplomatic relationship be forgotten. Rather, always think about us," Indeed pleaded.

Receiving the certificate of honor Amb. Wetterqvist expressed excitement and appreciation to Endee and her LCP team for recognizing her service to humanity while in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Swedish diplomat noted that since her stay in the country, she has admired and enjoyed the historical sites in the country and the wonderful tradition of the country, adding that she will miss Liberia so much.

"I'm going out of my country because my service here has expired. However, I can assure you that I remain supportive [of] the women and girls of Liberia and we will continue to fight for women's participation and emancipation in political governance and leadership," Amb. Wetterqvist promised.

According to her, Liberia is a country with great youthful potential, noting that if they have the opportunity they will make a difference in society and the world at large.

The outgoing Swedish Envoy urged Liberians, particularly the traditional community, to continue doing what it can do to maintain peace across the country through dialogue.