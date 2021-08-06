Liberia: President Weah Applauds Cote d'Ivoire On 61st Independence Day Observance

6 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire on the occasion commemorating the 61st Independence Anniversary of that neighboring country.

The Republic of Cote d'Ivoire celebrates its 61st independence anniversary on August 7, 2021.

In the message to his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Dramane Ouattara, Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of Côte d'Ivoire as they observe this historic milestone.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader expressed confidence that as Liberians join their Ivoirian counterparts in commemorating this historic occasion, the bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries and peoples will continue to grow from strength to strength, as the two countries join the rest of the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has engulfed the entire world.

The Liberian leader then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Ouattara with increased wisdom and strength as he leads the people of Côte d'Ivoire to greater prosperity.

