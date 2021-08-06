Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Celebrates Daughter's Sixth Birthday

Pixabay
6 August 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has celebrated his first-born daughter's sixth birthday with an emotional message on social media.

The singer, real name Naseeb Juma, showered his daughter, Princess Latifa, with love in the message.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SIMBA..!🦁 (@diamondplatnumz)

Latiffa was born in 2015, shortly after Diamond and his baby mama Zari Hassan came out publicly as a couple.

They later welcomed a son namely Prince Nillan.

The two have recently made headlines and aroused speculation for their frequent visits to each other.

In May, Diamond spent a month in South Africa with Zari and the kids.

The Bongofalava star was also in the country to finalize his next studio album release.

During these visits to Zari's house, the one-time lovers appeared to bond and enjoy each other's company alongside their kids, as witnessed in videos and pictures shared on social media.

The following month Zari flew to Tanzania where she is reported to have stayed at Diamond's house in Dar-es-Salaam.

Zari ended her romantic relationship with the singer over cheating claims.

Diamond later came out clean confessing that he has been having an extra-marital relationship with Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Mobetto got pregnant from the affair and delivered a boy whom she named Dylan.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X