Nigeria: Edo PDP State Exco Apologizes to Obaseki, Pledges Loyalty

The State Executive Committee, SEC of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP in Edo State has formally apologized to Governor Godwin Obaseki over what it claimed was its indiscretion and the embarrassment caused the governor by the resolution of the body on Monday 10th May, 2021.

In pledging its unflinching loyalty to the governor and support for his administration, the party's SEC in the apology to the governor dated June 1, 2021 said:

Re: RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT AN EMERGENCY AND EXPANDED STATE WORKING COMMITTEE MEETING OF EDSTATE PDP HELD ON MONDAY 10TH MAY 2021"

Your Excellency,

Warm greetings from the entire members of the State Working Committee and the LGA, and big CONGRATULATIONS on your victory at the Supreme Court last week. The Lord will guide and direct you and your loyal Deputy Governor.

Your Excellency Sir, we write this letter to you today, to obviate seeming consequences of our indiscretion, as seen in our letter of May 10th, 2021, to the National Chairman of our Party, on the above subject, with regards to improper addressing and references to your person. We wish to use this medium to present our unreserved remorse and to inform you that NO DISRESPECT was intended in any shape or form. Our intent was purely based on the report presented on the outcome of the meeting held in Government House on the 8th of May 2021, and, in retrospect, we realized we acted hastily and it is regrettable.

May we use this medium to reiterate our loyalty to your Excellency as the LEADER of the Party in the State, and to pledge our unflinching support for any inconveniences or embarrassment the above-mentioned letter may have caused you.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Please accept the assurances of our profound respect and regards.

Sincerely

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi (State Chairman), Hilary Otsu (State Secretary)

The letter was also endorsed by Harrison Omagbon (Deputy Chairman), Chief Caesar Ehilenbodaiye (State Treasurer), Barr. Arther Esene (State Legal Adviser), ESV Fidel Igenebale (Financial Secretary), Chris Nehikhare (Publicity Secretary), Dr. Wilson Imongan (Auditor), Tony Anenih jnr. (State Organising Sec.) Mrs. Tes Sorae (State Women Leader) Oreye Destiny Ehigiator (State Youth Leader), Barr. Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor (Vice-Chairman South), Arch. Bishop Anthony Okosun (Vice-Chairman Central) and Hon Segun Saiki (Vice-Chairman North).

The letter was also endorsed by the LGA chairmen among whom were Kayode Ogunnubi (Akoko Edo), Osayamwan Idehen (Egor), Matthew Evboteme (Esan Central), Clifford Inegbedion (Esan North East), Lawrence Odiase, Esan South East), Andy Ikhajangbe (Esan West), Kassim Abdulkarim (Etsako Central), Vincent Ekpemoriri Umoru (Etsako East) and Hon. (Vatsa) Momodu (Etsako West).

Other LGA chairmen who endorsed the letter were Liberty Ogboh (Igueben), Friday Umabonre (Ikpoba-Okha), Oduwa Igbinosun (Oredo), Stanley Iduozee (Orhionmwon), Monday Erihoro (Ovia North East), Felix Onaiwu (Ovia South West), Leslie Ebozojie (Owan East), David Aigbdioh (Owan West) ad Nosa Osaro Iseleomon (Uhumwonde)