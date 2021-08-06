Cameroon: Rescue the Customer!

editorial

The current cat and mouse game being played by producers and retailers of essential building materials like cement notably on the price of the produce is disturbing, to say the least. In fact, the ease and unilateral manner with which they increase their prices leaves the population wanting though it is widely preached that in any business venture, the customer is king.

It is now difficult to know how much to budget to carry on a project looking at the skyrocketing nature of prices of building materials. Some might talk of fluctuations but in reality, it is incessant price hikes. They have been going up over the years and each time the prices increase, dealers almost always look for sometimes lame justifications. One disappointed citizen, apparently involved in a construction project, lamented the other day how each time prices go up in the country, they hardly come back to hitherto levels even after what was given as reasons ceases to exist.

It is disheartening therefore to learn that even after officials of companies involved in cement production in the country came out a week ago to tell Cameroonians that the retail price of the produce will stay at the homologated prices; meaning at maximum FCFA 5, 000 per 50kg bag, some retailers have continued to exploit helpless customers with cut-throat prices. The population who often stretch beyond limit to acquire land, save and heavily indebt themselves to strive to have a house of their own have been transformed into grass in the unbridled quest for gain visible in the producer-retailer tussle. While the wholesaler tells anyone who cares to listen that the wholesale price given to retailers is such that they can respect the homologated prices and still make good returns, the latter cries foul that the wholesaler doesn't take into consideration the cost of transportation from the production plant to the market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the population wonders over the mindboggling issue with some certainly cursing their origins; given that the produce sells far cheaper in neighbouring countries, there is at least an urgent need to consider them. Businesses are there because the population exist. How comes they are always exploited in what would have been win-win partnership remains very disturbing. Government, through the Ministry of Trade, has been holding concertations but what obtains on the field suggests that the declarations that are made each time such conclaves hold are simply playing to the gallery. This is disrespectful to the people!

Many are tempted to think that the various stakeholders in the cement business have teamed up; in private, to dupe the poor population even though each time they sit on the negotiation table with government, they resort to political declarations which hardly go beyond the four walls of the conference rooms. Something more practical should be done to safe the customer!