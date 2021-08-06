Nigeria: Matawalle, to Receive Media Friendly Governor of the Year Award

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and contribution to the media industry, the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, would be conferred with the award of Media Friendly Governor of the Year during this year's Nigeria Media Nite- Out Award (NMNA).

Matawalle would be receiving the award at 15th edition of the event for the cordial relationship he had built with media professionals since his assumption of office as Zamfara State Governor.

Others to be honored at the event alongside Matawalle includes Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, his Kogi, Osun, Cross Rivers, Kano State counterparts, Yahaya Bello, Gboyega Oyetola, Ben Ayade, Abdullahi Ganduje respectively, former Zamfara state governor, Sani Yerima, and a host of other prominent Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, the Director of Media and publicity for NMNA, Mr. Ajibade Alabi, stated that the Governors particularly the Zamfara would also use the medium to address the press on his developmental strategies and achievements in the last two years.

Alabi, who disclosed that the 15th edition of the award would be held on 19th September in Lagos, stated that the awardees were picked due to their dexterity and dedication, as well as their outstanding contributions to their various fields.

According to him, Initially, we have programmed ourselves towards July for the award in Zamfara State, where we intend to go with the winners and some selected top Journalists and Editors who will also tour Zamfara State to inspect the State Government's projects. Despite this new development, the glitz, glamour, and paparazzi that the award is associated with will not be taken away."

The organizers, however, informed that if the security situation of the country improves, the highly octane event could be moved to the North for next year's edition.