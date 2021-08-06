Zimbabwe: Qatar Opens New Frontier With Zim Flights

Qatar Airways' decision to spread its wings across the Zimbabwean skies beginning today is a momentous indicator to the Second Republic's commitment to mutual engagement and re-engagement with the international community for the common good of all citizens.

This comes as the Government ticks all the right boxes towards an upper middle income status as embodied in national Vision 2030.

Qatar, the country, is rich in oil, gas and other fossil fuels.

The Middle Eastern country, known for its ultramodern skyscrapers and hitech architecture, is diversifying its economy through the Qatar Investment Agency, which has expressed interests in looking for investment opportunities in tourism, mining and other sectors and is willing to cooperate with friendly countries like Zimbabwe.

The country's flag carrier, which is one of the biggest airlines in the world, was awarded the 2021 World's Best Airline by AirlineRatings.com, largely due to its innovation, product, industry leadership and extraordinary commitment to keeping the crucial long-haul air routes open.

Air transportation is an indispensable aspect of economic development as it represents one of the yardsticks for gauging a country's developmental trajectory.

Globally, the aviation industry takes credit for influencing economic development, which, therefore, makes Qatar Airways' embracing of Zimbabwe as an investment linking destination crucial.

The sub-sector is a catalyst for socio-economic development.

It provides the fastest and safest transportation of passengers and cargo within and between countries, thereby promoting commerce and industry; which are two of the major determinants of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for any country.

It is pivotal to the growth of key economic sectors, certainly not limited to travel and tourism, but also spreading out to agricultural production, trade and commerce as well as manufacturing.

Zimbabwe's inherent potential as a safe economic hub and transit route has always been a major pull factor.

Through provision of vital connectivity links, the country immensely contributes to global trade and economic development.

Therefore, the airline's move to spread to the Zimbabwean skies will afford travellers and trading partners a mode of transportation which ensures that high-value perishable goods are moved efficiently and quickly around the world.

The Second Republic's thrust to ensure a conducive aviation environment that has not only included airports, but also civil projects that will revamp the industry, has given the country's economy a major boost.

This will in turn massively contribute to overall economic growth in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) -- a five-year economic blueprint that runs from 2021-2025 -- launched by President Mnangagwa in November last year.

A successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), the NDS 1, which is key to the attainment of Vision 2030, seeks to streamline gender, youth, women and other vulnerable groups, hence, creating equal opportunities for all citizens in an economically stable environment.

Qatar Airways' contribution in terms of passengers and cargo will positively impact foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade.

It will also provide greater access to foreign markets, encouraging exports, and increasing competition in the local economy, thus benefiting consumers.

It goes without saying that the aviation industry relates directly to the economy, because when the economy is performing well, there is a significant number of business class travellers among passengers aboard.

Therefore, it is a yardstick to measure the economy's growth.

Interestingly, the sector moves just 0,5 percent of global goods. Nonetheless, it moves a staggering 34,6 percent of the value of goods and services.

The high-value and high frequency of goods moved through air transportation demonstrates the vital role aviation plays in the global economy, and Zimbabwe is no exception.

Cognisant of the power of aviation in world economics, the Government of Zimbabwe created an enabling environment through clarity of vision, careful planning and collaborative execution.

As 2030 beckons, for achievement of shared outcomes, the Government has been working on building critical competencies and infrastructure required as a solid base towards that end.

The consensus-based approach to infrastructure investment, which has seen the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, foster open competition among airlines, and open up the country to a competitive advantage.

The coming on board of Qatar Airways, therefore, marks a milestone in the Second Republic's progress in creating a conducive environment for foreign direct investment, and ultimately national economic growth.