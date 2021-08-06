Zimbabwe: More Love's Dream Shattered

MORE Love FC secretary-general, Takawira Dzongani, say their dreams of bringing Premiership football to Mabvuku, after being frustrated by the suspension of the game.

The team play in the Harare Province Division Two League.

"It is so disappointing that we have not had soccer for more than a year now, and we are likely to have another year without the sport," said Dzongani.

"There is nothing we can do but follow the Government's directive.

"It is everyone's wish, to have football back but, with the spike in Covid-19 cases, there is need to remain calm and want for the right opportunity, to play the game, one day.

"We have an ambitious project, with the intention of bringing back professional football, to the Mabvuku/Tafara community.

"The suburb has not had a team, for a while, so we wanted to identify talent and give the players a stage, to showcase their abilities, as there is a lot of raw talent.

"Our aim was to play in the second-tier, last year, while getting experience, and then fight for the championship, this year, but it is unfortunate we are still to play in the second-tier league.

"Most of the players, we had registered, are still in touch with us, and these are difficult times but we help each other, when the need arises."

A group of businessmen had pooled resources to create the club, and their dream of even playing in the ZIFA Harare Province Division Two league, still hangs in the balance.

The Mabvuku/Tafara community have not had a competitive side, since the collapse of Circle United.

Harare banker, Desmond Ali, tried to fill that void, in the community, by forming Ali Sundowns.

More Love FC had paid all their affiliation fees, and were ready to go, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.