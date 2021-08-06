Zimbabwe: Zacc Wants Sanctions On Non-Compliant Ministries

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has urged government to review the powers of ministries over state enterprises and parastatals as these have enabled the culture of looting.

Speaking during the its Inaugural Annual General Meeting which was held virtually on Thursday, ZACC Chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo bemoaned the power that parent ministries have over parastatals and advised the government to change the Anti-Corruption Act and make sure that failing to comply attracts penalty.

"As a result of these compliance checks as ZACC we have noted that Ministries that have an oversight role on State Enterprises and Parastatals are a cause for concern. Equally companies run by majority shareholders or family businesses are of serious concern in terms of their adherence to corporate governance principles, Matanda-Moyo said.

"The government needs to urgently review the powers of Ministries over State Enterprises and Parastatals under their purview to stem out this culture of looting in these State Enterprises and Parastatal by parent ministries. It is our wish as ZACC that legislation amendments be made to the Anti-Corruption Commission Act to provide sanctions for non-compliance," she said.

"For the year 2021, ZACC plans to decentralise to most provinces in Zimbabwe and increase digital platforms. We are targeting to refer 180 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority, recover assets worth $600 million, introduce an Electronic Case Management System, increase compliance checks in public institutions in particular Local Authorities, strengthen witness and whistle blower protection and strengthen collaboration with local and international partners," she added.

"Decentralisation is one of the key strategies for the Commission to ensure access to ZACC services. Treasury has concurred to the decentralisation of ZACC to six provinces. The Commission has decentralised to Bulawayo and Gweru as in the process of decentralising to four other provinces," she said.