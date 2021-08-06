South Africa: A 'Laaitie' No More - SA's Rising Shot Put Star Kyle Blignaut Sets the Gold Standard for Paris 2024

analysis

Tokyo — Blignaut finished sixth in the men's shot put final on Thursday, underlining the 21-year-old's talent and future potential in the power discipline.

You know the much-talked-about cardboard beds in the Olympic Village have delivered on the manufacturers' promise that they can stand up to the rigours of a 200kg athlete when Kyle Blignaut bounds into the room and reports that he has been sleeping well.

The 21-year-old is 150kg of prime South African beef, a gentle giant if ever there was one. If you see him in a shopping mall you might have a rubber-neck moment and think it's Springbok prop Frans Malherbe who has just walked past.

"Ja, my friends have said there's a resemblance," he says. "I have a few friends who play for the [Johannesburg franchise] Lions and we often get together and have a proper braai. I'm definitely going to have one this Saturday; I land at 1pm and then it's straight off to a braai to watch the Boks hopefully beat the British & Irish Lions."

You'd better get used to Blignaut's name - and the face. The records will show that he finished sixth in the men's shot put final with a distance of...