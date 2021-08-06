South Africa: A 'Laaitie' No More - SA's Rising Shot Put Star Kyle Blignaut Sets the Gold Standard for Paris 2024

6 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Tokyo — Blignaut finished sixth in the men's shot put final on Thursday, underlining the 21-year-old's talent and future potential in the power discipline.

You know the much-talked-about cardboard beds in the Olympic Village have delivered on the manufacturers' promise that they can stand up to the rigours of a 200kg athlete when Kyle Blignaut bounds into the room and reports that he has been sleeping well.

The 21-year-old is 150kg of prime South African beef, a gentle giant if ever there was one. If you see him in a shopping mall you might have a rubber-neck moment and think it's Springbok prop Frans Malherbe who has just walked past.

"Ja, my friends have said there's a resemblance," he says. "I have a few friends who play for the [Johannesburg franchise] Lions and we often get together and have a proper braai. I'm definitely going to have one this Saturday; I land at 1pm and then it's straight off to a braai to watch the Boks hopefully beat the British & Irish Lions."

You'd better get used to Blignaut's name - and the face. The records will show that he finished sixth in the men's shot put final with a distance of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X