South Africa: Cricket SA's Hearings Are a Mirror of South African Society

6 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The ongoing Social Justice and Nation Building hearings are exposing racism-created cracks which exist in South Africa as a whole.

Revelations of alleged incidents of racial discrimination in the South African cricket fraternity continue to tumble from the mouths of former and current black players at the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings.

The likes of Ashwell Prince, Aaron Phangiso, Paul Adams, Thami Tsolekile, Lungile "Loots" Bosman and Roger Telemachus have shared stories of how they allegedly faced racial discrimination from teammates or coaches during their playing days.

As it stands, their accounts are anecdotal, even though they have been given under oath. It is highly likely that most, if not all, those who have been named as the perpetrators of this alleged racism will refute the allegations when they are granted the opportunity to formally respond at the hearings.

Why now?

In the absence of concrete evidence, it will become a case of one person's word versus another.

Questions have been rightfully asked on why those sharing their stories of victimisation now did not come forward sooner. Former Proteas left-arm unorthodox spin bowler Adams answered this question directly while testifying that his former Proteas teammates used to call...

