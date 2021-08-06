South Africa: No Hooting Please, Flick Lights

analysis

Good old fast-food. Crayfish to your car window. Service on a tray. Late-night haunts. Iconic dining spots once legendary. Then change, aka life, happens. A sentimental journey?

Roadhouses. Dashboard dining. Memories of what was, once upon a time, a norm. In the case of Durban, during the tray-in-window nosh-in-car heyday and for a lengthy period, these were the only late-night spots, midnight-hour-and-beyond. Places to go if you were out and about on wheels, beyond the age of a parent-inflicted curfew, and disinclined to head home.

Ours here in Durbs were iconic in their own way. Read on. But not hugely eccentric. Trawling the web I find pictures of roadhouses with old Viking and Dakota planes as rooftop accoutrements. An eponymously named Flying Saucer. A strangely creepy cavernous white canine called The Spotty Dog. I see these and other quirky park-off-and-eat diners that have gone the way of the dinosaur on a fun link called retrospective South African roadhouses that is worth a visit.

I also find a few here-and-now in-car roadhouse dining options that appear to be pretty established. As distinct from the...