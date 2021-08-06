Zimbabwe: New Zim Gospel Talent Show On Cards

The Covid-19 induced lockdown has virtually brought the entertainment industry to its knees, with few in the sector managing to make things end through the virtual platforms.

Even more affected is the gospel music sector that relied more on performances in churches and other live acts.

Amidst all this gloom, a new eight episode virtual gospel talent show dubbed the "Gospel Gifted Indaba Season 1 Virtual Experience" has been born and will be available on Gateway Stream Music.

Organisers of the show have said that prizes for winners will include cash, recording contracts and other freebies to be shared once the partners have been unveiled.

In an interview, executive director of the talent show, Pastor Prince Grace, said the initiative is going to blow away gospel music lovers, as they have put all the stops towards a successful music and talent showcase extravaganza.

"The Gospel Gifted Indaba is the first of its kind gospel version talent show whose Season 1 is scheduled to begin this August 8 to the end of September. It is gospel music and arts empowerment platform with a vision to improve skill and inspire talent for God's glory.

"Our mission and purpose is to teach, train, minister, equip, empower, activate and release people into tremendous success in their divine purpose."

The talent show has also roped in gospel music power couple Ellard and Sharon Cherayi as the face of the campaign.

The two will join a host of talented and experienced musicians, creatives and arts critics on the judges panel.

"We are going all out with this talent showcase and we want to give all gospel music lovers something to cherish during this lockdown period.

"The beauty about it is that its all virtual and for the entire eight episodes of Season 1, you simply pay US$5 and you get to enjoy the best of local talent via Gateway Stream Music."

Pastor Prince said the competition will be open to all age groups and all kind of performances as long as they are gospel.

"We are opening the show to all age groups because we understand talent knows no age. The hope is to allow everyone in Zimbabwe to be able to demonstrate what they can offer and we are happy that the auditions went well and it's all systems go."

Pastor Prince will host the inaugural gospel music talent show and will be joined by high profile judges and music coaches such as Pastor G, Dr Tammy Sian, who will be the chief judge, Patience Masiyambiri Mandizha, Pastor Richard Dube, Mabel Madondo Chiwanga, Emmanuel Chiwanga, Minister Ellard Cherai and his wife Sharon Manyonganise Cherai, and Farai Chamunorwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Coronavirus Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Cherai highlighted the importance of gospel music ministry in building families and communities.

He said the gospel talent show was not only of importance, but was long overdue in the sector.

"Under the Gospel Gifted Indaba talent show; the message of building people, families, communities, institutions and ministries to higher dimensions is esteemed through various programmed sessions that bring positive change and effectiveness," said.

"Season 1 will focus both on local and international roaster of speakers, artistes and presenters and we are happy to be part of this game changing initiative."

Minister Cherai and his wife have continued on a rise since their days at Zimpraise and through to their solo careers and as pastors.

He said they had high hopes for the talent show and hoped to give back and nurture talent through it.

"This event is set to propel thousands of viewers each week on Gateway Stream Music as it is the first of its kind show format and being a virtual experience, allowing a global audience without geographical location hindrances," said Minister Cherai.

"The show starts on Sunday, and will be known for bringing the best in terms of talent and production."

Minister Cherai and his wife, who are officially the face of the campaign and are pushing the indaba on their social media pages, encouraged music lovers to buy tickets in their numbers.