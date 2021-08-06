Zimbabwe: Caps United Trio On Recovery Path

CAPS United trio of Valentine Musarurwa, Brendon Mpofu and Phineas Bhamusi have started light training, after recovering from lengthy injuries.

The three have been on the treatment table but the suspension of football activities, in the country, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, has worked in their favour.

Striker John Zhuwawu, Ian Nyoni and Leeroy Mavhunga, who missed most of the Chibuku Super Cup matches in May and June, were certified fit just before the tournament was suspended.

Coach Darlington Dodo yesterday confirmed Musarurwa, Mpofu and Bhamusi are up and running but were still in the early stages of rehabilitation.

"Yes, I can confirm that Musarurwa, Mpofu and Bhamusi are now fit," said Dodo.

"They are still in their early stages of rehabilitation, and they have started light training.

"With the help of the medical staff, and my technical team, we have drafted individual training programmes for them, and we are happy with the progress they are making.

"They have been on the treatment table for a long time and we have tried to give them some light programmes, as they begin their journey, back to the team.

"We will also need time to reintegrate them into the team and we hope that when the game is allowed back, we will have some sufficient time, to prepare our teams for competition.

"It is always good to have all your players available, no-matter football is being played, or not.

"You have the control, and freedom of the mind, just to know that when football makes a rebound, you have all you need to plan."

Bhamusi has been plagued by injuries, since being dropped from the provisional Warriors squad, which went to the CHAN finals, in Cameroon, in January.

Musarurwa was injured in the first game of the Chibuku Super Cup against Yadah.

Mpofu injured his ankle, in Makepekepe's fifth game of the Chibuku Super Cup against Herentals, in mid-June.

"As a coach, I am happy that all the players are now fully fit and that means some peace for me."