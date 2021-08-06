Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 26

World Blended Whisky to celebrate Korir gold medal

Yamanaka-san, 65, is our transport manager here in Tokyo. Over the days, he has felt our pain as we waited for that elusive gold medal. When it eventually came through Emmanuel Korir in the 800 metres on Wednesday, Yamanaka-san ('san' in Japanese is a title added to a name to show respect and refers to both male and female names) surprised us with a bottle of Japanese whisky in celebration. Yamanaka-san's choice, "Ichiro's Malt and Grain World Blended Whisky," was blended by Ichiro Akuto, founder of the Chichibu Distillery. We now hope for more gold medals which, hopefully, will translate to more products from Chichibu Distillery!

Cheers! Just remembered, today is International Beer Day

I'm told that the first Friday of August, which is today, is designated as International Beer Day. Research indicates that the celebrations began in the year 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, when a certain Jesse Avshalomov decided that beer and its makers deserved a day of honour. "It's a perfect occasion to enjoy a big mug of beer, guilt-free... " they say. In Japan, Kirin, Asahi and Sapporo are the leading beer brands and can conveniently be found in convenience stores and the ubiquitous vending machines. I'll take one to mark the day!

Japan marks 75th Hiroshima, Nagasaki Day

On a more sober note, the Japanese are on Friday commemorating the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day, a reminder of the horror that nuclear weapons can cause. On August 6, 1945 the United States dropped the world's first deployed atomic bomb on Japan's Hiroshima city, killing over 80,000 people. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing over 40,000.

The bombings effectively ended the Second World War by forcing Japan to surrender, at the cost of two cities destroyed and over 200,000 mostly civilian lives lost, with tens of thousands succumbing to radiation-related injuries and illness in the aftermath of this devastation.