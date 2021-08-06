Nigeria: IBB - If June 12 Election Was Not Annulled, There Would Have Been Violent Coup

6 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has said that if he did not annul the June 12 presidential election there would have been a violent coup d'etat.

"You want me to be honest with you. If it (June 12 election) had materialized, there would have been a coup d'tat which could have been violent. Thank God it didn't happen," he said in an interview with Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, ahead of his 80th birthday.

The June 12 Presidential Election won by Chief Moshood Abiola, was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria's history.

Chief Abiola who was arrested by the regime of General Sani Abacha for declaring himself winner of the election later died in detention during the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

President Muhammadu Buhari has however recognized his victory and apologized to the family of Abiola on behalf of the Nigerian military.

Buhari also declared June 12 Democracy Day.

Details later...

