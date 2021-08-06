Nigeria: We Will Follow the Law On Abba Kyari's Extradition - Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said the law will be followed on the possible extradition of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after allegations were levelled against him by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A US court had ordered Kyari's arrest over his involvement with a suspected nternational fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'.

Speaking in an interview with Voice Of America (VOA) on Thursday, Malami said that though there was a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the US, guidelines must be followed.

He explained: "Yes, we have bilateral agreement between Nigeria and US on extraditing anyone who commits any offence in any of the countries, be it Nigeria or United States but there are guidelines and the guidelines are when the country writes a letter to the foreign affairs ministry, and the foreign affairs will send to the minister of justice... so the court will give permission for extradition of any one to go and answer some questions in United states based on the allegations.

"I am not saying Abba Kyari will be extradited but the law will be followed judiciously before taking any action."