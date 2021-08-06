Nigeria: Remanded Yar'Adua Not Late Ex-President's Son

Contrary to reports that 36-year-old Aminu Yar'Adua remanded for allegedly killing four persons in an auto crash in Yola, Adamawa State, was the son of the late President Umaru Yar'Adua, THISDAY checks have revealed that the accused is actually the son of the elder Yar'Adua, Late Gen Shehu Musa Yar'Adua.

The report, which had gone viral on different social media platforms and news portals had identified Aminu as the late former president's son, after a magistrate court in Yola ordered his remand.

But a family source, who pleaded anonymity, stated that Aminu, who works with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, remains a member of the family and the clarification was not in any way denying his membership of the Yar'Adua family, but a sincere effort to set the facts right.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had reported that Yar'Adua, a student of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, was charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, stated that the accused had, while driving along Yola bye-pass in June, ran over six people as a result of overspeeding.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed and the other two were injured in the accident, with the victims all hailing from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

"Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2) and Jummai Abubakar (30); while Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries," the report stated.

The prosecuting officer had told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed for by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him duplicate the case file and forward same to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim, therefore, granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that Aminu son be remanded in prison custody until then.