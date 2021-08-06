Nigeria: Court Jails 16 Cyber Criminals in Rivers EFCC Arrests 41 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Abuja — The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of 16 cyber criminals in Rivers State.

They were on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by Justice Adamu Tukur Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The conviction is coming as operatives of the Enugu and Abuja Zonal Commands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Owerri, Imo State and Abuja.

Their arrest was made possible through credible intelligence received on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

A seperate statement issued by EFCC listed the convicts as Saheed Ibrahim Odunayo, Oduwa Osagieduwa, Ahmed Rilwan, Okpodu Samson, Abimbola Akinboyejo, Akande Oluwaferanmi, Samson Fadugbagbe and Prince Ifeakachukwu Abandi.

Others are Dogo Samson, Olurunlayo Busayo Adewale, Joshua Temiloluwa, Oniye Damilare, Oluwagbemiga Blessing, Lucky Morrison, Adekolurejo Femi James and Alasa Solomon.

The 16 convicts were arraigned on one count charge each for offences bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The charge against Ahmed Rilwan reads: "That you Ahmed Rilwan (m) sometimes in 2019 at Owo, Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud sent electronic message which materially misrepresent your identity of Jessica, an American lady upon which she relied and suffered financial loss in the sum of $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015."

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the respective charge.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Francis Jibro, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

One of the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome, urged the court to honour the plea bargain agreement entered by the parties.

Justice Mohammed sentenced the duo of Adekolurejo Femi James and Oduwa Osagieduwa to two years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 each.

The quartet of Saheed Ibrahim Odunayo, Samson Fadugbagbe Okpodu Samson and Olurunlayo Basayo Adewale were sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N300, 000.

Lucky Morrison, Joshua Temiloluwa, Abimbola Akinboyejo, Oluwagbemiga Blessing, Akande Oluwaferanmi, Oniye Damilare and Dogo Samson were sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 each.

Ahmed Rilwan was sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of N300, 000 while Alasa Solomon bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N400, 000.

Prince Ifeakachukwu got three years imprisonment with the option of N500, 000 fine.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency said operatives of the Enugu and Abuja Zonal Commands of the commission yesterday arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Owerri, Imo State and Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

A seperate statement by the commission said the arrest if the suspects were made possible through credible intelligence received on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The suspects arrested in Owerri, numbering 31, include Prince Chukwuemeka Mmirikwe, Onyeachilam James, Ekezier Israel Chidera, Victor Okeafor, Princewill Okoroji,Ozioma Amakodike, Chidebeere Ogu Emmanuel, Mbaeri Eze, Ogbonna Chikamso, Mark Unakalamba, Okebaram Uzoma, Okebaram Ugobueze Emmanuel, Okafor Daniel Uchechuku, Miracle Chukwu, Oparaukwu Udoka and Nwosu Jude.

Others are Kanu Emmanuel, Ohazuruike Christian, Amarakuo Nelson, Moses Chimezie,Winner Nwaigwe, Chukwuma Njoku, Ajueke Ogochukwu Timothy, Ogujiofor Chukwuebuka, Okanume Franklin, Enyia Promise, Enyia Victor, Emeti Ikenna , Nwokike Arinze, Ogbenna Ikechukwu and Ilobi Chukwuebuka.

Items recovered from the suspects include four vehicles, a Lexus RX 350 with registration number ABJ-615-DQ, one Toyota Camry with the registration number YAB- 560-SK, a Toyota Highlander with registration number YAB- 418-CE and one Lexus RX350 with registration number WER-251-LS; several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating items.

The 10 suspects arrested in the Kubwa and Dawaki axis of the Federal Capital Territory include Pabbor John Oyin, Joshua Joel, John Asemota, Abakpa Samuel and Joseph Miles. Others are Israel Kue, Nathaniel Monibidor, Eghosa Balogun, Junior Salami and Moses Modupe.

Two vehicles (Corolla LE and Venza SUV), four laptops and fourteen mobile phone were recovered from them.

The statement said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.