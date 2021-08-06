Ethiopia: Foundation Urges to Sustain Support

ADDIS ABABA- Board of Directors of Nia Foundation urged to sustain support and make the legacy of the late ZemiYenus, founder and CEO of Joy Autism center, reality.

Sara Hussein's, Director of the Board call came after the donation made by two children- Lukas Samson, 15, and Eliana Samson who is 13, residing in USA.

Noting that she was deeply touched at the same time overwhelmed by the contribution made by the two children, she stated that the children are exemplary as they could inspire others to contribute their share thereby support the Foundation realize its goals- expansion of the 'Joy Center of Excellence for Autism'.

As to her, the children made donation of several materials including clothes, shoes, playing and other necessary items that are valuable for children in the center.

"Having to see the aspiration of the children in sharing their personal collections to the kids in need is encouraging. I believe that their deeds would make others question themselves and motivate them to play their part."

Meanwhile, she stated that day to day expense of the center is drawing back the efforts put to undertake the expansion of the center.

Sara mentioned that the center, that is going to be constructed, would have therapy, training center, and dormitory that would serve more than four hundred autistic communities. More importantly, it would give a relief for so many women (mothers) as it undoubtedly lift their burden off their shoulders, as to her.

The Center is expected to serve as a knowledge hub generating culturally informed research for addressing autism in Africa context.

However, in order for the center to continue its current service to the autistic children as well as provide a permanent solution and serve the country at large, the support of everyone from all walks of life is critical.

Thus, Sara urged everyone to make any kind of contribution be it financial, material, knowledge sharing as well as to pay a visit to the center.

Moreover, Sara called on the media houses to undertake activities for the betterment of understanding of the community regarding autism.

Currently, the foundation is serving 80 children while more than 500 children with autism are in the waiting list.