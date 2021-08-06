Ethiopia Discharging Global Responsibility Through Green Legacy

A common proverb goes "Action speaks louder than voice". This proverb typically indicates that people's action shows their real outlooks, rather than what they say. This expression is also used to advise a person to do something positive. Moreover, the proverb expresses how actions are more important than words or what someone does has more value than what someone says.

Taking this proverb into account, it is true that Ethiopian firm commitment for green legacy program has got acknowledge and drown others including diplomats and ambassadors to participates in planting tree seedlings activities.

During this year green legacy programs inauguration, Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed said "Ethiopians have once again shown that it is possible to realize the occasion of planting our generational legacy." Besides, Water, Irrigation and Energy, Minister Sileshi Bekele, briefed members of the diplomatic community in Ethiopia on the implementation of this year's Green Legacy initiative that aspires to plant 6 billion tree seedlings across the nation. Accordingly, the program has both economic and environmental benefits of the ongoing tree planting campaign as part of the Green Initiative in Ethiopia. Furthermore, the program shows Ethiopia's commitment and efforts to mitigate climate change through the implementation of its Green Legacy initiative.

Cognizant of this fact and owing to the driving variables, the diplomatic communities residing in Ethiopia have started taking part in the green legacy program and planting tree seedlings. They have also express their keenness to support the program.

Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Alelign Admasu told local media that Ethiopia has made a significant contribution to the African Unity. The country is now trying to repeat this contribution with the Green Legacy initiative. Thus, Israel pays great attention to green development and it will work with Ethiopia in this regard. Israel is known for its scientifically developed greenery and agricultural development. Hence, the government of Israel is committed to working with Ethiopia to expand the Green Legacy Initiative and ensure its sustainability by providing the necessary supports.

Czech ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš acknowledges the efforts of the people and government of Ethiopia for green legacy. Apart from combating climate change, the green legacy campaign is an important activity to make the diplomatic city, Addis Ababa green, cleaner, quieter, and more beautiful. Since the launching of the campaign by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the staff members of the embassy have been planting tree seedlings in the premises of the embassy.

Prime Minster Abiy said in his part lunching green legacy initiative is essential not only to Ethiopia but also to the globe to curb climate change. Because this initiate would significantly contribute to preventing flooding, food insecurity, environment related conflicts and other adverse effects.

In fact, the policy and program of the nation needs support from both locally and internationally. Remarkably, not only Ethiopians but also the diplomatic communities have supported the green legacy program. Hence, most countries not only acknowledge but they also show their readiness to support the effort of Ethiopian green legacy activities.

Norway's ambassador to Ethiopia, Merete Lundemo said the motivation of Ethiopian people is really astonishing and shows the power of Ethiopian people. Planting tree seedlings become the common activities of the nation. This is what everybody has seen year to year. Ethiopians have gone out and have just planted tree seedlings every year. Because going for the higher number of trees to be planted as well as results to be achieved has mobilized a larger number of people to take part in the national campaign. Hence, Norway is ready to fully support Ethiopian people commitment about green legacy. Because Norway supports climate and forest programs of Ethiopia since they are part of a long-term commitment with a larger investment."

Russian ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin said on his part beside it is profound positive impact on mitigating the climate change, the green legacy campaign of Ethiopia will have a tremendous role to reinforce the unity and coexistence of the people of Ethiopia. Because the initiative will further cement unity and reinforces the spirit of teamwork among the people of the nation.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian said the current Ethiopian green legacy program and its aspiration to comprise others countries, especially the diplomatic communities to participate in the program could be a mile stone for mitigating climate change in world wide. Hence, planting tree seedlings in line with Ethiopian plan are symbols of the growing bilateral relationship between China and Ethiopia. The program and the participation of Chinese embassy in the green legacy program will further strength the Ethio-China cooperation on green development initiatives.

The support and the collaboration of the diplomatic communities to support Ethiopian green legacy program will help the mitigation of climate change through climate diplomacy. Besides, Climate Diplomacy website explains the importance of climate diplomacy in interstate relations in the title of "What is Climate Diplomacy?" Accordingly, climate diplomacy as enhancing international climate cooperation through advocacy and outreach. In this regard, climate diplomacy encompasses the use of diplomatic tools to support the ambition and functioning of the international climate change regime and to attenuate the negative impacts of climate change for peace, stability and prosperity.

Climate diplomacy also means prioritizing climate deed with partners universally. This contains reaching out to partner countries bilaterally and making the case for more ambitious climate action. By taking cross-cutting issues into account, climate diplomacy addresses the security and stability implications of climate change. Climate change requires a strong network of partners, including representatives from civil society and the private sector. International environmental and climate diplomacy, bilateral environmental cooperation, as well as environmental policy can promote dialogue and confidence-building, thereby contributing to regional stability.

Taking this fact into consideration, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano said Ethiopia's move to integrate the region with its green legacy initiative is in line with its foreign policy that aspire regional integration. And the initiative has been implemented considering the fact that the impact of climate in one of the neighboring countries affects the entire region including Ethiopia.

It is absolutely true that the collaborative efforts of nations will significantly contribute to mitigate climate change. Thus, Ethiopia has been contributing in it is part. For this, Ethiopia has got not only recognition but also supports from others. Because action speaks louder than voice.