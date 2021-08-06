Nigeria: Police Bust Pipeline Vandalism Syndicates, Arrest 3 Suspects in Imo

Police in Imo busted two syndicates notorous for pipeline vandalism and arrested three people.

The syndicates were said to be responsible for the sales and distribution of adulterated petroleum products in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, the first syndicate was busted on August 3 at about 6 25am, when the Imo State Police Command's tactical teams acting on a tip-off, intercepted a syndicate that specialises in vandalising pipelines in the State along Port Harcourt Road Owerri.

It was found using a white coloured Ford Bus with registration number Lagos, SMK 819 GY, fully loaded with vandalised petroleum products suspected to be adulterated diesel tied in cellophane bags.

The driver of the vehicle, on sighting the police quickly jumped out of the bus and ran into the bush, abandoning the bus.

"He was immediately chased and all efforts made to arrest the escaping suspect proved abortive. Thus, the truck was recovered to the station. The tactical teams did not relent, after a diligent intelligence gathering, it was revealed that the syndicates uses one Okwusyco Filling Station located along Port Harcourt road as their operational base and discharge point of adulterated petroleum products and subsequently dispense to the unsuspecting motorist.

The second syndicate was busted at Akachi Road Owerri, Imo State where the three suspects were arrested.

The police gave their names as Onuoha Chibuike, 27 years of Umuezegwu Ihite Iboma local government area of Imo State; Musa Zayanu, age 27 years of Ganye LGA of Adamawa State; and Uzokwu Temple, aged 36 of Umuofike Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

Abattam said that three pumping machine, one shovel and large quantities of adulterated petroleum products concealed in cellophane bags, were recovered from them.