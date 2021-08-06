Nigeria: Dialogue Not Secession Will Resolve Nigeria's Challenges - Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said secession is not the way out of the current challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking at a public lecture in Abuja, with theme 'Sustaining a united and indivisible Nigeria: A myth or reality?' Ganduje said dialogue and change of heart were the panacea to the challenges afflicting the country. He argued that no part of the country has the right under the current 1999 Constitution (as amended) to secede, adding that it was better to discuss restructuring than secession or self-determination. He warned those fueling various agitations in the country to desist as Nigeria could not afford another civil war.

"Let me repeat here that Nigeria is a united and indivisible country. Our constitution has taken care of that. I don't see secession as the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation. Instead, advocates of secession should have a change of heart and I recommend dialogue as a crucial option for addressing their problems," he said.