Nigeria: Dialogue Not Secession Will Resolve Nigeria's Challenges - Ganduje

6 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said secession is not the way out of the current challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking at a public lecture in Abuja, with theme 'Sustaining a united and indivisible Nigeria: A myth or reality?' Ganduje said dialogue and change of heart were the panacea to the challenges afflicting the country. He argued that no part of the country has the right under the current 1999 Constitution (as amended) to secede, adding that it was better to discuss restructuring than secession or self-determination. He warned those fueling various agitations in the country to desist as Nigeria could not afford another civil war.

"Let me repeat here that Nigeria is a united and indivisible country. Our constitution has taken care of that. I don't see secession as the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation. Instead, advocates of secession should have a change of heart and I recommend dialogue as a crucial option for addressing their problems," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X