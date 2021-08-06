Nigeria's Next President Must Understand the Economy - IBB

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said Nigeria's next president should have a very good understanding of the economy.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, he said he has seen some persons who has those qualities and it will be good to have such persons in power.

"If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay," he said.

"I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to, and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

"Nigerians are very resilient, they are very resourceful so leaders should see how to use this to achieve a common objective.

"That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. The leaders should understand Nigeria and Nigerians. Anyone who wants to be a leader must use his intellect to understand the people."

Asked if he believes the person should emerge in 2023, he said, "I believe so if we can get him."

IBB also advised the current administration to adjust its economic policies, saying, "There's too much control in way the economy is being run. We should open up the economy and make use of our God-given resources."

He blamed leadership for the rising banditry in the country.