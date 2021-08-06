Kenya: Protesters Demand Reopening of Bungoma County Assembly

Supporters of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Friday held protests demanding reopening of the county assembly.

The demonstrators, mainly boda boda riders, were led by protocol officer David Koyabe and George Wafula, the personal assistant to the Roads executive.

They converged at the governor's office before heading to the assembly for the protests, but were dispersed by officers from Bungoma Police Station.

On Thursday night, a group tried to break into the assembly but was repulsed by police.

Budget stalemate

The stalemate at the Bungoma County Assembly started on Wednesday, when members of staff closed the chambers, obstructing MCAs from debating the budget.

The assembly was closed early in the week after staff downed their tools and blocked MCAs from accessing the House to discuss the budget.

The budget had successfully gone through all the stages and was to be debated ahead of a vote on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

However, trouble started when MCAs allied to Mr Wangamati brought amendments that were seen as suspect by a section of lawmakers.

In the amendments, deputy minority leader Bethwel Mwambu proposed reducing the allocation for drugs for hospitals and removing mortgages for assembly staff.

Mr Mwambu further suggested reducing the assembly's allocation from the Sh890 million proposed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation to the Sh790 proposed by the assembly executive.

Due to lack of an agreement, House proceedings were adjourned indefinitely, with a section of MCAs accusing Governor Wangamati of interfering with House business.

County staff have argued that MCAs are playing politics with money meant for their salaries.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti warned that police will take action those who hold illegal protests and cause disturbance.