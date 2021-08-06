Zimbabwe: Mazarura Honours Heroes With 'Tochema Magamba'

AFROFUSION musician Mazarura yesterday released a hit single "Tochema Magamba" in honour of Zimbabwe's heroes and heroines as the nation celebrates Heroes Day next week.

The song comes with a high quality video shot at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Mazarura, real name, Ranson Madzamba, said "Tochema Magamba" was inspired by the need to create a spirit of patriotism in the country through honouring national heroes.

"The song is about honouring our heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for a better Zimbabwe," he said. "Since I am a youth, the issue is about inspiring other youths to say let us not be carried away as young people of Zimbabwe. We have got our history. Let us remember our history because it is said history shapes the future and without our history, we are nothing.

"I am somebody who is patriotic and I have got the love my country with all my heart. I read too much about African and Zimbabwean history so I have been inspired by the Zimbabwean history to this extent. It has prompted me to come up with many songs, some of which I am yet to produce."

Mazarura said he uses traditional instruments in his music to teach the young generation about the Zimbabwean history, how essential it is and how they are not supposed to forget about the ideologies of the liberators.

"In Mazarura music, I always make use of mbira instruments because I am a patriotic and a proud Zimbabwean,.

"Anything that identifies me as Zimbabwean I would always want to uphold it. Let us carry on with the ideologies and teachings of our forefathers and liberators and get to know what they said and sacrificed their lives for and then we carry on with the revolution. The revolution is about liberating Zimbabwe and having a better Zimbabwe."

Mazarura recently produced "Africa" on Africa Day, a song which received an overwhelming response from the public.