South Africa: Promoting Breastfeeding Is a Shared Family and Community Responsibility

analysis

If they could draw up a wish list of actions they think will improve breastfeeding in their community, Esther and Ermillia both believe that it starts with educating the whole of the community -- the grandparents, the men and the younger boys and girls -- about the benefits of breastfeeding and the risks of not breastfeeding.

Liezel Engelbrecht is a registered dietitian currently busy with a Masters of Public Health Nutrition at Stellenbosch University.

This week marks World Breastfeeding Week 2021. The Nourished Child project focuses on how interconnecting systems shape the diets of women and young children. In line with this year's theme of Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility, two women in one of the Nourished Child study sites share their experiences of breastfeeding in their community, and talk about the systems and environments that influenced their choices.

Esther Nqakala is 55 years old. She was born in Zweletemba, a low resourced neighbourhood near Worcester, the largest town in the Western Cape interior region, about 120km from Cape Town. Apart from six years spent in Johannesburg in the early 1990s, Zweletemba is the place she's called home for all her life.

Esther is also a keen breastfeeding advocate, as...