South Africa: Promoting Breastfeeding Is a Shared Family and Community Responsibility

6 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Liezel Engelbrecht

If they could draw up a wish list of actions they think will improve breastfeeding in their community, Esther and Ermillia both believe that it starts with educating the whole of the community -- the grandparents, the men and the younger boys and girls -- about the benefits of breastfeeding and the risks of not breastfeeding.

Liezel Engelbrecht is a registered dietitian currently busy with a Masters of Public Health Nutrition at Stellenbosch University.

This week marks World Breastfeeding Week 2021. The Nourished Child project focuses on how interconnecting systems shape the diets of women and young children. In line with this year's theme of Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility, two women in one of the Nourished Child study sites share their experiences of breastfeeding in their community, and talk about the systems and environments that influenced their choices.

Esther Nqakala is 55 years old. She was born in Zweletemba, a low resourced neighbourhood near Worcester, the largest town in the Western Cape interior region, about 120km from Cape Town. Apart from six years spent in Johannesburg in the early 1990s, Zweletemba is the place she's called home for all her life.

Esther is also a keen breastfeeding advocate, as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X