Zimbabwe: ZRU Take Leading Role in Vaccination Drive

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union are taking a leading role in advocating for the vaccination of stakeholders against Covid-19.

They have joined hands with the Sports Commission in the campaign following the reluctance by athletes, officials and fans in embracing the initiative.

"The Zimbabwe Rugby Union, the Sports and Recreation Commission, Ministry of Sports and Government would like to urge all Zimbabweans to go and get vaccinated.

"The sooner we get herd immunity, the sooner we can all get back to the training and playing fields," said the ZRU.

Sables head coach, Brendan Dawson, urged stakeholders in the sports industry to take the Covid-19 vaccination seriously.

The 53-year-old tactician, who is leading the Sables in a quest for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification, said he believes in the power of vaccines.

"I have been vaccinated," said Dawson.

"I truly believe in it and I urge all of you to go ahead with it. It saves lives, it has been proved that it saves lives. So, I would go for it."

Sport in Zimbabwe has been suspended, under the national Level Four lockdown rules.

However, the Sables were able to fulfil their 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifying fixtures, last month, under strict health protocols.

The Sables had nine weeks of a bubble camp and they managed to come out without any Covid-19 positive cases. The SRC campaign, dubbed "Save Our Sport, Get Your Vaccine Jab Today," has also been endorsed by leading sports personalities, who include Sables skipper Hilton Mudariki, cricketer Sikandar Raza and netball star Felistus Kwangwa.