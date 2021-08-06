Zimbabwe: Hadebe Suffers First MLS Defeat

TEENAGE HADEBE suffered his first defeat, in the United States Major League Soccer, when Houston Dynamo crashed to a 2-3 defeat, at the hands of Austin, at the Q2 Stadium, on Wednesday.

It was the Warriors centreback's fourth league game, for his new club, since his move from the Turkish Super Lig.

The other three matches had all ended in draws, against Real Salt Lake City (0-0), San Jose Earthquakes (1-1) and Vancouver Whitecaps (0-0).

A first-half double by Tomas Pochettino, and another goal, in the 56th minute, from Cecilio Dominguez, fired Austin to victory.

Tyler Pasher and Fafa Picault replying for Houston Dynamo.

Hadebe's new team are yet to win a league match, since beating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1, at home, on May 23, this year.

Hadebe is likely to feature for the Warriors, in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, next month but there is concern, over his centreback partner.

Alec Mudimu is hoping to strike a deal, in England, after leaving Turkish third-tier league side, Ankaraspor.

Jimmy Dzingai has also terminated his contract with Zambian side Nkana.

"The centreback position is a sensitive one and a player has to be playing competitive football, at a good level, to be ready for the national team and it's likely the coach (Zdravko Logarusic) will use Nyasha Munetsi, in that role, in the World Cup qualifiers," sources said.

"Remember he played as a centreback for his French side, in the past season, and did very well."

ZIFA are anxious to get Government approval to host South Africa and then travel to Ethiopia for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which spring back into action, next month.

The association have given Loga a stay of execution, despite a run of depressing run, of results.

The Warriors are set to open their campaign in Group G, against Bafana Bafana, at the National Sports Stadium, in the first week of September.

They will play another game, inside one week, when they travel to Ethiopia, for their second Group G assignment, against the East Africans.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, told The Herald it was all systems go, ahead of the dual assignment.

However, the association were still to get clearance, from the Government, under the current coronavirus lockdown regime.

"The preparations are going on well but we are yet to get the clearance from Government," he said.

"Remember, we had been granted the permission to play locals, and international games, previously. We even sent a team to participate in the COSAFA Cup, in South Africa but, with the coming of the third wave of Covid-19, everything changed.

"We have had to make fresh applications, for the World Cup games, under the current lockdown rules. So, we will wait for the response, from the Sports Commission."

The World Cup qualifiers were initially set to resume in June but the matches were postponed, in the wake of a fresh explosion in Covid-19 cases, across the continent.

The Warriors don't have to worry about the venue, after CAF granted Zimbabwe temporary approval, to host their opening qualifier against South Africa, at the National Sports Stadium.

"I think we are on top, in terms of the logistical arrangements," said Gwesela. "The ZIFA office hasn't been sitting and doing nothing.

"There have been correspondence, between the association and CAF, the Sports Commission and the other stakeholders, on the administration side.

"We are happy the National Sports Stadium has been provisionally homologated. CAF had asked for documents, and other supporting evidence, that the venue was in a position to host the game, and the ZIFA office was swift.

"There are some outstanding issues that still need attention."

The Warriors have managed one win, in 12 games, spread across different competitions, which include the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, CHAN and the COSAFA Cup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Loga has come under scrutiny but Warriors general manager, Wellington Mpandare, expects the coach to remain in charge, for the World Cup qualifiers.

Mpandare said it was unfair to judge Loga, right now, when he has been working under very difficult circumstances, where Covid-19 has made it difficult, for him to monitor local players.

He told the authoritative ZTV weekly football magazine programme, Game Plan, that Loga should be judged by the four matches against Algeria (twice), Botswana and Zambia.

Mpandare revealed they wanted to pull out of the CHAN finals, and even wrote to CAF making such a request, because they didn't have players to pick a team from.

However, he said, the response from CAF, giving them the greenlight to review their participation, only came when they were already in Cameroon.