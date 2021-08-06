South Africa: Days of Reckoning - Reflections From Visiting the Devastating Aftermath in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

analysis

A Nelson Mandela Foundation emergency relief team spent the last weekend of July visiting vulnerable communities in Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. We had an opportunity to spend time at some of the commercial and industrial sites which were attacked, and in some instances destroyed, during the recent public violence in the province. It is devastating. Absolutely devastating.

Sello Hatang is CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The sites resemble a war zone in many ways. It is clear that many factories, warehouses, and shops were first stripped of content and then systematically torched in order to frustrate recovery initiatives. An instance of this was a South African Breweries (SAB) facility which had been overrun by looters, who then spent three days either removing or consuming the stock on site. We were told that some of the people who died at this site had fallen into a nearby river and drowned or had been crushed by falling storage crates during the ransacking.

A looted and badly damaged Makro store now declared unsafe for entry by management, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) midlands. (Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation)

The devastation reached beyond urban areas, into surrounding small towns and villages -- Mpendle, for instance. During...