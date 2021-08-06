South Africa: Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine to Make a Comeback and Provide Boost to National Drive

6 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

South African is aiming to reintroduce the AstraZeneca vaccine as it has proven efficacy against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the country's new Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announced on 6 August.

The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be reintroduced into South Africa's vaccination drive as it has proven effective against the dominant Delta variant of the virus.

More than a million doses of the two-shot vaccine, that was trialled in South Africa, among other countries, was initially purchased by the country to vaccinate health workers but former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize decided not to use them, as clinical trials show they proved not to be particularly efficacious at preventing symptomatic infections by the Beta variant of the virus that was dominant in South Africa at the time. The trial leader Professor Shabir Madhi however always insisted that it would be effective in preventing severe disease and death.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is a viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened adenovirus, that can cause cold symptoms in chimpanzees, to transport a set of genetic instructions to human cells in order to teach them to produce antigens. The genetic material shared through the adenovirus cannot cause the coronavirus but teaches...

