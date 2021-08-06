South Africa: Assessing Dr Zweli Mkhize's Time As Health Minister - What We Can Learn About Health and Good Governance

analysis

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize had resigned as health minister after eight weeks on special leave. Though Mkhize will primarily be remembered for the Digital Vibes scandal that caused his downfall, much more happened over the past two years. 'Spotlight' editor Marcus Low asks what we can learn from Mkhize's time as health minister and tries to make sense of some of the contradictions.

It came as something of a surprise when Mkhize was appointed minister of health in May 2019. As one of the ANC's top six, who was also thought to have presidential ambitions, we thought it unlikely he would settle for the health portfolio - which in those pre-Covid times wasn't quite the high-profile position it is now.

On the positive side, the appointment of someone as senior as Mkhize signalled that health was being given high priority in the new administration. Having more political clout than his predecessor, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, in theory meant Mkhize would have a better chance of bringing much-needed reforms to provincial healthcare systems. We were also cautiously hopeful that Mkhize's firmer hand would help better organise and direct the National Health Department and the various national health...